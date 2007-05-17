Stay up-to-date on the latest developments in India's finance and tech sectors, including news, trends, and insights on startups, innovation, investing, and digital transformation.
1. How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments
2. How to Request UPI Payments with Google Forms
3. How to Generate Dynamic QR Codes to Collect Payments through UPI
4. Get Email Alerts When COVID-19 Vaccines Become Available Near You
5. How Businesses can Check Health Status of Employees with Aarogya Setu
6. Aarogya Setu - How India's COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Works
7. #MainBhiChowkidar
8. How to Block Jio from Showing Ads on your Android Phone
9. How Much Customs Duty You Have to Pay for Importing Goods into India
10. How to Save Money While Shopping Online in India
11. Should Indian Bloggers Pay Service Tax on Google AdSense?
12. Calculate your Tax Liability on Income from AdSense
13. Amazon Affiliate Program Goes Live in India
14. Find Generic Equivalents for your Branded Medicine and Save Money
15. What it takes to be a Facebook India Ambassador
16. Report Spam SMS and Marketing Calls on Android
17. Write the Indian Rupee Symbol using Windows Fonts
18. Google Abandons Music Search in India
19. How to Check your Internet Usage for Airtel Broadband
20. Watch Episodes of your Favorite TV Shows on YouTube India
21. Buy and Download DRM-Free MP3 Songs from Flipkart
22. India’s Unreasonable Demand on Internet Censorship
23. PayPal Users in India Need to Update Accounts
24. How to Find Your Income Tax Circle and Ward
25. Notes from India Today Conclave 2011
26. PayPal in India is ‘Close to Dead’
27. The Pros and Cons of Moving Back to India
28. Indian Rupee Sign Added to Unicode Standard
29. IIT Video Lectures Available for all on YouTube
30. New Currency Symbol for Indian Rupee
31. All you wanted to know about GST
32. 3 Idiots Marketing Journey
33. IPL - Becoming a Cash Register Already
34. For MasterCard & Visa Card holders in India
35. How to Decide a Color Scheme for Your Home
36. Filing Income Tax Returns in India - A Guide to IT Forms
37. Reverse Mortgage - A Financial Lifeline for Senior Citizens
38. Sharia-compliant Islamic Banking in India, a Wealthy Proposition
39. Fish Medicine for Asthma - The Monetary Benefits
40. Planning for your Retired Life in India
41. Type Text in Indian Languages on any Website
42. The Economics of Sholay Movie
43. Women are Good Homemakers and Smart Money Managers
44. Buy Gold in India in Electronic Form
45. Early to Plan and Early to Invest Makes a Man Healthy, Wealthy and Wise
46. Dealing with Income Tax Search and Seizure
47. Before Renting a Commercial Property, Stop and Think
48. Budget Hotels in India Lure the Middle Class
49. Analysis - Real Estate Sector Scenario in India
50. Citi mantra to global market revival: Capital Strength and Earnings Power
51. How to earn steady tax free income from equity investments?
52. India is Fighting Pirates to save Yoga
53. Analysis of LIC Jeevan Varsha Insurance policy
54. The Branding of 'Ghajini'
55. Tax Liability for People Who Regularly Trade in Equity Shares
56. Google Bus Will Introduce Internet to New Users in India
57. Indian Blogger Apologizes to Journalist Barkha Dutt of NDTV
58. LIC Jeevan Astha - taxable insurance?
59. Blog Conference - Venue and Dates
60. Pictures & Presentations from the Blog Conference
61. Slumdog Millionaire – Clever Marketing
62. Retail Trade in India - Small Store Format is still the King
63. Brand Amitabh Bachchan - And Its Life Cycle
64. Indore City Buses - Most Profitable Public Transport in India
65. Brand Bournville Hits the Bulls Eye in India
66. Stocks that Warren Buffet could choose for Investing in India
67. Marketing to the Diverse Indian Consumer
68. What Changed the Game for Indian Film Industry in Early '90s
69. Availability of Products – The Trump Card
70. Marketing - Not Just Advertising
71. Zero Moment of Truth: The Power of Consumer Segmentation
72. First Moment of Truth – Winning the Point of Purchase
73. Second Moment of Truth – The proof of pudding
74. Tale of two investment banks - their predictions on oil
75. Beating Bangalore Traffic Snag - Infy style
76. Are NABARD Bonds the best Government backed investment option?
77. Thinking of the Best Time to Buy Shares? Study India Volatility Index
78. Search Google on your Mobile Phone via SMS Text Messages
79. ICICI Home Finance FD @11.15% - just an eyewash
80. DSP BlackRock - making way for Merrill Lynch exit in India
81. Withdraw PayPal Money Directly to A Bank Account in India for Free
82. Calculating Advance Tax installment one should pay
83. ICICI Bank- Is there more to it than the share fall?
84. The Balika Vadhu Effect: Colors set to become number one TV channel
85. What should investors of DSP Merrill Lynch and Tata AIG do?
86. What should be your investment strategy in such volatile markets?
87. Dow Jones India Titans 30: A replacement to BSE Sensex for global investors
88. Apple India Online Store - Price of Apple Products in India
89. Setback for GST implementation, CST reduction still on hold
90. Virtual Debit Cards in India for Safe Shopping
91. HP Giveaway: Free Laptop Computers
92. Find out the best interest rates on Fixed Deposits
93. ICICI Bank raises balance requirement to maintain a Savings A/c
94. Get Color Scheme Ideas for the Living Room With Kuler + Flickr
95. The Amazing Tale of Bear Stearns and Its Fall From Highs
96. After Ramayan, its return of Mahabharata on Star Plus
97. Reliance Power - What to do with the share now?
98. Locate an ICICI Bank Branch using city maps
99. Post Mortem of the stock market meltdown
100. Surrogate Mother Agencies in India; Outsourcing Pregnancy
101. Bonus restored on Post Office MIS, but should one invest now?
102. Why is IPL attracting big names and big money?
103. Planning Your Vacation? Consider "Space" As Destination Next
104. Good News for Investors - Buy Shares Without Paying Brokerage
105. Buying American shares now as easy as investing in Indian equity
106. Another telecom merger on cards - but a passive one
107. 'India in Luxury' - an itinerary exclusively for the rich
108. Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) - Facts you should know
109. Compilation of recent changes in TDS provisions
110. Turn Your Wardrobe Door Into A Photo Frame
111. Major setback to retail juggernaut
112. Hindrance to growth - are we not entitled to better living?
113. Use Google to Grow & Promote Your Business Online in India
114. Subprime effect on Indian markets
115. After urban and rural areas, next retail destination - slums
116. How Wal-Mart entry could change Indian businesses
117. A unique deal - Cox & Kings acquires a mountain in Swiss Alps
118. Long term capital gains may lose tax exemption
119. A mutual fund which could give additional tax benefits of Rs.1 lakh
120. Another asset class emerges for investment - gold mining companies
121. Dealing with Income Tax Scrutiny
122. Income Tax Scrutiny — more returns to be under strict scanner
123. Reliance Industries may become $100 billion market cap firm
124. Windows Vista Launch at Taj Mahal in Agra Puts Microsoft in a Spot
125. Latest instructions and clarifications for filing ITR Forms
126. Demat account - now also a source of rental income
127. Future Media - changing face of Indian advertising
128. Economics of conducting a Formula One race in India
129. Tower Business - Value unlocking for telecom companies
130. Real estate majors turn focus on middle-income housing
131. Indian cellular market - Future scenario
132. Delhi Stock Exchange to become first regional stock exchange to be demutualised
133. Biometric PAN cards - A safety drive against duplicate PAN
134. Clarifications on filling new ITR forms
135. Taxpayers can heave a sigh of relief
136. Phone Call Rates to India and Pakistan Slashed by Skype
137. Add a Splash of Colors to Your Home
138. After Taj, another crowning glory for India
139. Buying a pair of wheel, do it during your next mall visit
140. Track the Indian real estate though BSE Realty Index
141. CA education may go the college way
142. A New Logo for Indian CAs - An Initiative in Brand Building
143. Get a PAN to resume trading in your frozen demat account
144. Retail stores stocking non-veg food, a non-issue
145. Organised Retail and Mall Mania - not a rosy picture ahead
146. Now PAN only identification for financial transactions
147. Betting on Bio-fuel - rewarding for investors and producers
148. HLL is now Hindustan Unilever Ltd
149. Forget metros, Tier II cities to lead the growth wave
150. Investing in Public Provident Fund - Part III
151. Investing in Public Provident Fund — Part II
152. Investing in Public Provident Fund — Part I
153. BSNL Internet Data Access Card (CDMA EVDO)
154. Why are Indian Retail Giants wary of Online Presence?
155. Mumbai to Become International Financial Center
156. After IT Parks, Food Parks in India Attract Investment
157. The ICICI Bank Public Issue - A Guide
158. The 'Sivaji' Effect - Boon for Companies
159. Organize Your Cluttered Drawers with Inserts
160. Reverse Mortgage in India - The Tax Implications
161. Insurance Companies in India - Sunny Days Ahead
162. Why is the Indian Rupee Falling?
163. What is Micro-Insurance - Gateway to rural upliftment
164. Cheeni Kum - Less Sugar, But More Brands
165. How Local Grocery Stores Can Challenge Subhiksha or Reliance Fresh Retail
166. Carbon Credits - Wealth Creator for Eco-friendly Indian Companies
167. Want Extra Storage Space? Use the Staircase area
168. Online Shopping Sites in India - Are Valuations Enriching?
169. Living in Paradise Gets Costlier, Jammu & Kashmir to Levy Service Tax
170. Life as a Professional Blogger in India
171. Real Estate Bubble - Has it Inflated or Bursted?
172. Bitten by Financial Fraud? Call Forensic Accountant
173. Rising Rupee, Falling Dollar - Zero Sum Game?
174. After 3D, Now Smell and Interact in 6D Movie
175. To Buy Cheap, Spend on Security