Like Airtel, Reliance and Hutch, BSNL will soon launch an Internet access data card for laptops and desktops.

The data card or GSM modem will be available in two options - network interface card or EVDO card. BSNL has promised to provide Internet speed upto 2.4mbps with CDMA interface in PCMCIA based cards.

The EVDO card will cost INR 6k with an activation fee of INR 250. BSNL also has plans to bundle EDGE/GPRS PC Data Card with its cellular mobile connections.