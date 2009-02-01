Google Bus Will Introduce Internet to New Users in India

Published on 2009-02-01
Google India has a launched a very unique initiative to educate the offline population in India about the benefits of Internet.

The project is called The Internet Bus and, as the name suggests, it’s a web connected bus that will travel to different cities of India giving people an opportunity to experience the Internet first hand through the various computers installed inside the bus.

The Internet Bus website is available at google.co.in/internetbus where you can see the exact itinerary of the bus or check out Picasa for more photos of this Internet bus.

The bus was flagged from Chennai today and will cover most cities in the state of Tamil Nadu over the next six weeks. Prem Ramaswami & Srikanth Belwadi of Google India say that the bus will showcase Internet services like search, email, social networking, maps and others.

