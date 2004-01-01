How to Handle OAuth Permissions in Google Add-ons
Google Apps Script now lets users grant partial permissions to add-ons. Learn how to detect missing OAuth scopes and prompt users to authorize the required permissions.
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Digital Inspiration is your go-to resource for mastering Google apps and modern productivity tools. Created by Google Developer Expert Amit Agarwal, we've been helping millions of users since 2004 with clear, practical guides that turn complex technology into simple solutions.
Automate your workflow with Google Sheets, streamline your inbox with custom Gmail routines, build powerful no-code workflows, or master the latest tech trends. Our popular Google Apps Script solutions save you time and make you more productive.
Google Apps Script now lets users grant partial permissions to add-ons. Learn how to detect missing OAuth scopes and prompt users to authorize the required permissions.
Learn how to check if an email has been replied to in Gmail using Google Apps Script.
Use Google Maps formulas inside Google Sheets to calculate distances, travel time, get driving directions, look up postal codes with reverse geocoding and more!
Use this secret Gmail search operator to find all receipts, invoices and purchase history in your Gmail inbox.
Google Apps Script now lets users grant partial permissions to add-ons. Learn how to detect missing OAuth scopes and prompt users to authorize the required permissions.
Use Google Maps formulas inside Google Sheets to calculate distances, travel time, get driving directions, look up postal codes with reverse geocoding and more!
Use Google Script to automatically unsubscribe from email newsletters in Gmail.
Learn how to import data from one Google Sheet to another using the IMPORTRANGE and QUERY functions. You can filter data or only import specific rows that meet certain criteria.
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Learn how to import data from one Google Sheet to another using the IMPORTRANGE and QUERY functions. You can filter data or only import specific rows that meet certain criteria.
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