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Digital Inspiration

Trusted tech guides and practical software tools. Helping millions work smarter since 2004.

"Independent and unbiased. No sponsored content, no paid endorsements, no brand partnerships. Just honest tech guidance you can trust."

Amit Agarwal
Amit Agarwal @labnol
Founder, Digital Inspiration

Digital Inspiration is your go-to resource for mastering Google apps and modern productivity tools. Created by Google Developer Expert Amit Agarwal, we've been helping millions of users since 2004 with clear, practical guides that turn complex technology into simple solutions.

Automate your workflow with Google Sheets, streamline your inbox with custom Gmail routines, build powerful no-code workflows, or master the latest tech trends. Our popular Google Apps Script solutions save you time and make you more productive.

Google Maps Formulas for Google Sheets

Use Google Maps formulas inside Google Sheets to calculate distances, travel time, get driving directions, look up postal codes with reverse geocoding and more!

Google Maps Formulas for Google Sheets

Use Google Maps formulas inside Google Sheets to calculate distances, travel time, get driving directions, look up postal codes with reverse geocoding and more!

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

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Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

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