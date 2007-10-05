'India in Luxury' - an itinerary exclusively for the rich

In what may be the first ‘itinerary-based holday’ in India, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts have launched a holiday package called as ‘India in Luxury’.

The package would be targeted towards top-end independent travellers from US and Europe. There are four itineraries to choose from ranging from 9 days to 22 days and cost for an individual ranges from Rs.3 lakhs to Rs.6.8 lakhs.

The package cost included accommodation at Oberoi hotels, domestic airfare, meals, road transfers, spa treatments, guide charges and entrance to places of interest and monuments, but importantly it excludes alcoholic beverages.

The cities included in the itinerary are Udaipur, Jaipur, Agra, Ranthambore, Mumbai, Delhi and Shimla, each of which owns an Oberoi property. But surprisingly it does not include the cities of Banlgalore and Kolkata which also have an Oberoi hotel.

For air travel, Oberoi have an alliance with Jet Airways. It also has an option for customised packages according to requirements of the traveller.

Such package maybe the first of its kind in India but globally big hospitality groups like ‘Orient Express’ and ‘Aman Resorts’ offer such packages.

Oberoi has also its own ‘Oberoi Aviation’ services and may be with a group of travellers, they can think of operating its ‘Air charter’ services in future in conjunction with the ‘India in Luxury’ package.

Oberoi are among the top hotel chains in the world and their hotels are among the top in the world and the package would help in increasing its business. It would also portray India as a luxury destination and bring more travellers to India.