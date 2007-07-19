Real estate majors turn focus on middle-income housing

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-07-19
R

India’s leading real estate players, DLF and Unitech are considering building homes that could sell for Rs.10 lakh to fulfill the demand of mass housing created as a result of economic growth.

India will need 10 million new housing units a year by 2030, according to ADB estimates from the Asian Development Bank. A Mckinsey report mentions that India will be world’s fifth biggest consumer market by 2025 and 3 crore Indians will have annual household income more than Rs.90000.

The real estate players are turning to mass market as the luxury market may witness a fall and the supply of residential apartments for the middle and luxury segments may exceed demand.

In the next three years, 200,000 homes will be built in seven biggest cities for the middle and high income groups costing between Rs. 25-50 lakhs.   Though mass-housing projects have lower margins, but developers are focusing on cheaper options by choosing locations on the outskirts of cities and doing away with luxury options such as swimming pools and jogging tracks.

Published in: India

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch