HLL is now Hindustan Unilever Ltd

India’s largest FMCG company, HLL has unveiled a new corporate identity represented by a new logo and also a new name Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

The new name reflects the company’s heritage as well as the synergies it has with its global parent Unilever Plc. To reflect its India-specific focus, the company has chose to retain ‘Hindustan’ as the first word in the name.

The new identity positions the company as working on a local as well as a global platform.

HUL also unveiled a new logo consiting of 25 different icons which symbolises the company’s brands, organisation, values and its core idea of Vitality.

HUL’s Vitality Icons