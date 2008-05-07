Find out the best interest rates on Fixed Deposits

The common problems among most Indian investors is how to find out the best available FD rates among all Indian banks whether public, private or foreign. As it is virtually impossible to visit individual banks or their websites as there are over 100 of them operating in India.

Moreover, most of the financial portals does not carry a substantial information and is also not regularly updated. Even the rates given in pink financial dailies is inadequate to carry out an investment decision.

The best website which I found for comparing fixed deposit rates is ratekhoj.com The website can compare FD rates using various criteria like period, institution type, senior/non-senior/NRI and even of individual banks.

The website also carries a tool to compare rates for credit cards, home, vehicle, educational and personal loans.

The best part of the website is that it the interest rates are regularly updated and as such makes decision making easy to get the maximum interest.