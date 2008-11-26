Beating Bangalore Traffic Snag - Infy style

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-11-26
B

To beat the growing traffic menace in Bangalore and the loss in productivity hours, the posterboy company, Infosys has devised a financial reward scheme to counter the woes.

Under the scheme developed by Stanford University, employees who report before 8:00am get 1.5 credits, while those reporting between 8-8:30 its 1 credit. The cap of credit per week is 7.5 which can translate into a cash reward of upto Rs.12,000 per week.

Uptil now 700 people have been rewarded and around 13500 people report before time. The scheme has also resulted in fuel savings of Rs.20000 per day plus saving on time for company buses plying on the road.

Published in: India

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch