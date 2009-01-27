Blog Conference - Venue and Dates

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-01-27
B

blog agraI am conducting a blog conference in Agra to share tips and techniques that may help you become a more successful blogger. The event should interest both new and experienced bloggers.

Update: Registrations are now closed. More details are available at India Blog School and a big shout out to Google for sponsoring the event.

Details of the blog conference

Date: January 25, 2009 [Sunday]

Venue: Holiday Inn, Agra

Time: 2:00 p.m. onwards

Register: Registrations are now closed.

Agenda: See a rough list of blogging topics that will be covered.

Contact Number: If you are travelling from another city and need assistance, please call 0562-4004563.

Agra is well connected by rail / road to Lucknow, Mathura, Aligarh, Kanpur, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, etc. and this being a long weekend, you can spend some time at the Taj Mahal as well.

I have also put together some blogging related resources that may interest you including some presentations, good blog articles, recommended books on blogging and this directory of Indian Blogs.

Update: Here are some pictures and presentations from the event. Thank you everyone who made it to the event.

Published in: India

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch