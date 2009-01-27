Blog Conference - Venue and Dates

I am conducting a blog conference in Agra to share tips and techniques that may help you become a more successful blogger. The event should interest both new and experienced bloggers.
Update: Registrations are now closed. More details are available at India Blog School and a big shout out to Google for sponsoring the event.
Details of the blog conference
Date: January 25, 2009 [Sunday]
Venue: Holiday Inn, Agra
Time: 2:00 p.m. onwards
Register: Registrations are now closed.
Agenda: See a rough list of blogging topics that will be covered.
Contact Number: If you are travelling from another city and need assistance, please call 0562-4004563.
Agra is well connected by rail / road to Lucknow, Mathura, Aligarh, Kanpur, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, etc. and this being a long weekend, you can spend some time at the Taj Mahal as well.
I have also put together some blogging related resources that may interest you including some presentations, good blog articles, recommended books on blogging and this directory of Indian Blogs.
Update: Here are some pictures and presentations from the event. Thank you everyone who made it to the event.