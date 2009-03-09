Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
India
How to earn steady tax free income from equity investments?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
shares
Mar 09, 2009
H
Design a Currency Symbol for the Indian Rupee
By
Amit Agarwal
In
currency
rupee
Mar 04, 2009
D
India is Fighting Pirates to save Yoga
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 22, 2009
I
Analysis of LIC Jeevan Varsha Insurance policy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
insurance
returns
Feb 17, 2009
A
Indian Government Bans Orkut, Gmail & Facebook for Diplomats
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Feb 09, 2009
I
The Branding of 'Ghajini'
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 07, 2009
T
Tax Liability for People Who Regularly Trade in Equity Shares
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 03, 2009
T
Indian Blogger Apologizes to Journalist Barkha Dutt of NDTV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 29, 2009
I
LIC Jeevan Astha - taxable insurance?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 29, 2009
L
Success at Work: Tips to a Successful Management Career
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 29, 2009
S
Slumdog Millionaire – Clever Marketing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 25, 2009
S
Retail Trade in India - Small Store Format is still the King
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 19, 2009
R
Brand Amitabh Bachchan - And Its Life Cycle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 18, 2009
B
Indore City Buses - Most Profitable Public Transport in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 17, 2009
I
Brand Bournville Hits the Bulls Eye in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 12, 2009
B
Stocks that Warren Buffet could choose for Investing in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 05, 2009
S
Marketing to the Diverse Indian Consumer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 05, 2009
M
What Changed the Game for Indian Film Industry in Early '90s
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 05, 2009
W
Availability of Products – The Trump Card
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 02, 2009
A
Marketing - Not Just Advertising
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 25, 2008
M
Zero Moment of Truth: The Power of Consumer Segmentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 25, 2008
Z
First Moment of Truth – Winning the Point of Purchase
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 25, 2008
F
Second Moment of Truth – The proof of pudding
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 25, 2008
S
Tale of two investment banks - their predictions on oil
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 06, 2008
T
DTH Portability - the only way forward for ensuring better service
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 30, 2008
D
Beating Bangalore Traffic Snag - Infy style
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 26, 2008
B
Are NABARD Bonds the best Government backed investment option?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 25, 2008
A
Virtual Credit Card from ICICI Bank
By
Amit Agarwal
In
credit card
Nov 24, 2008
V
Thinking of the Best Time to Buy Shares? Study India Volatility Index
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 19, 2008
T
Search Google on your Mobile Phone via SMS Text Messages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sms
Nov 18, 2008
S
ICICI Home Finance FD @11.15% - just an eyewash
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 12, 2008
I
DSP BlackRock - making way for Merrill Lynch exit in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 11, 2008
D
Free Microsoft Software for College Students in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 05, 2008
F
Withdraw PayPal Money Directly to A Bank Account in India for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
paypal
Nov 01, 2008
W
Calculating Advance Tax installment one should pay
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 19, 2008
C
ICICI Bank- Is there more to it than the share fall?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 11, 2008
I
The Balika Vadhu Effect: Colors set to become number one TV channel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 11, 2008
T
Be relieved if you didn't receive a Income Tax scrutiny notice, you won't get it now this year
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
Oct 01, 2008
B
Calculating Income Tax, here's how much you save in assessment year 2009-2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
Sep 28, 2008
C
What should investors of DSP Merrill Lynch and Tata AIG do?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Sep 20, 2008
W
What should be your investment strategy in such volatile markets?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Sep 20, 2008
W
Convince Your College to Switch to Google Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
Sep 03, 2008
C
Dow Jones India Titans 30: A replacement to BSE Sensex for global investors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
stock market
Aug 05, 2008
D
Apple India Online Store - Price of Apple Products in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 31, 2008
A
Setback for GST implementation, CST reduction still on hold
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 28, 2008
S
Virtual Debit Cards in India for Safe Shopping
By
Amit Agarwal
In
credit card
debit cards
May 20, 2008
V
HP Giveaway: Free Laptop Computers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 20, 2008
H
Find out the best interest rates on Fixed Deposits
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 07, 2008
F
ICICI Bank raises balance requirement to maintain a Savings A/c
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Apr 16, 2008
I
Get Color Scheme Ideas for the Living Room With Kuler + Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Apr 01, 2008
G
The Amazing Tale of Bear Stearns and Its Fall From Highs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Mar 18, 2008
T
Union Budget 2008 - If I Were the Finance Minister of India ..
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 29, 2008
U
After Ramayan, its return of Mahabharata on Star Plus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 27, 2008
A
Last date for Filing Income Tax returns
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
Feb 24, 2008
L
Reliance Power - What to do with the share now?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 14, 2008
R
Locate an ICICI Bank Branch using city maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 13, 2008
L
Post Mortem of the stock market meltdown
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 22, 2008
P
Make Free Conference Calls in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 16, 2008
M
Listen to Hindi Songs Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 29, 2007
L
Surrogate Mother Agencies in India; Outsourcing Pregnancy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 11, 2007
S
Bonus restored on Post Office MIS, but should one invest now?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Dec 10, 2007
B
Why is IPL attracting big names and big money?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 16, 2007
W
Photoshop Helps Indian Minister Gather Crowd in Political Rallies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
politics
reuters
Nov 07, 2007
P
Planning Your Vacation? Consider "Space" As Destination Next
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Nov 03, 2007
P
The Indian Edition of Yahoo! Mail and Yahoo! Web Messenger
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hindi
yahoo
Oct 30, 2007
T
A Job At Google India Can Improve Marriage Prospects
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Oct 26, 2007
A
Good News for Investors - Buy Shares Without Paying Brokerage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 24, 2007
G
In India, Search for Sex on the Internet Is Still Very Popular
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 17, 2007
I
Internet Censorship - Will India Become Another China
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
government
Oct 17, 2007
I
Buying American shares now as easy as investing in Indian equity
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 08, 2007
B
Another telecom merger on cards - but a passive one
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 07, 2007
A
'India in Luxury' - an itinerary exclusively for the rich
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Oct 05, 2007
'
Earned Capital Gains? Calculate Your Tax Liability
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
Oct 05, 2007
E
Set off and Carry forward of Capital Losses
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
Oct 03, 2007
S
Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) - Facts you should know
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Sep 26, 2007
T
Compilation of recent changes in TDS provisions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Sep 26, 2007
C
Rupee Mail - You Read An Email Newsletter And Make Some Money
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 19, 2007
R
Watch Live Satellite TV on Computer or Mobile with HAVA or Slingbox
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 19, 2007
W
Proposed amendment in law likely to open new investment avenues for Indian trusts.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
real estate
Sep 13, 2007
P
Soon, Wealth Tax may be paid alongwith Income Tax
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
real estate
Aug 30, 2007
S
Turn Your Wardrobe Door Into A Photo Frame
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 30, 2007
T
Major setback to retail juggernaut
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 28, 2007
M
Hindrance to growth - are we not entitled to better living?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 24, 2007
H
Use Google to Grow & Promote Your Business Online in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 20, 2007
U
Subprime effect on Indian markets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 12, 2007
S
After urban and rural areas, next retail destination - slums
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 12, 2007
A
ICICI Bank Savings Account - Tips for Internet Banking Customers
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 12, 2007
I
How Wal-Mart entry could change Indian businesses
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 11, 2007
H
A unique deal - Cox & Kings acquires a mountain in Swiss Alps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 08, 2007
A
Long term capital gains may lose tax exemption
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 07, 2007
L
A mutual fund which could give additional tax benefits of Rs.1 lakh
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 07, 2007
A
Find a Good Place to Eat in a New City - Restaurant Guide & Reviews
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 06, 2007
F
Another asset class emerges for investment - gold mining companies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 05, 2007
A
Dealing with Income Tax Scrutiny
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 05, 2007
D
Income Tax Scrutiny — more returns to be under strict scanner
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Aug 05, 2007
I
Reliance Industries may become $100 billion market cap firm
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 31, 2007
R
Windows Vista Launch at Taj Mahal in Agra Puts Microsoft in a Spot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 31, 2007
W
Latest instructions and clarifications for filing ITR Forms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 30, 2007
L
Demat account - now also a source of rental income
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 25, 2007
D
Future Media - changing face of Indian advertising
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 25, 2007
F
The Amount of Time People Spend Watching Television
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 25, 2007
T
Best Business Blogs in India - Thank You Times Online
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 23, 2007
B
Economics of conducting a Formula One race in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 22, 2007
E
Tower Business - Value unlocking for telecom companies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 21, 2007
T
Real estate majors turn focus on middle-income housing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 19, 2007
R
Indian cellular market - Future scenario
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 18, 2007
I
Delhi Stock Exchange to become first regional stock exchange to be demutualised
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 18, 2007
D
Biometric PAN cards - A safety drive against duplicate PAN
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 17, 2007
B
Clarifications on filling new ITR forms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 16, 2007
C
Never Share Your Email Address with IndiaPlaza.in (fabmall)
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 16, 2007
N
Taxpayers can heave a sigh of relief
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 13, 2007
T
Phone Call Rates to India and Pakistan Slashed by Skype
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Skype
Jul 12, 2007
P
Add a Splash of Colors to Your Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 12, 2007
A
After Taj, another crowning glory for India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 11, 2007
A
July 31 - Last date for filing your Income Tax returns
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Income Tax
Jul 11, 2007
J
Buying a pair of wheel, do it during your next mall visit
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 11, 2007
B
Shakeout expected in the international telephony segment
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 10, 2007
S
Now introduce yourself to the prospective employer through Video Resume
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 10, 2007
N
Track the Indian real estate though BSE Realty Index
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 10, 2007
T
CA education may go the college way
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 09, 2007
C
Wall Street Journal, Fox and MySpace Now Have the Same Parent
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 06, 2007
W
A New Logo for Indian CAs - An Initiative in Brand Building
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 06, 2007
A
Get a PAN to resume trading in your frozen demat account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 02, 2007
G
Retail stores stocking non-veg food, a non-issue
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 01, 2007
R
New Direct Tax Code may replace Income Tax Act, 1961
By
Amit Agarwal
In
forms
government
Jun 29, 2007
N
Organised Retail and Mall Mania - not a rosy picture ahead
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 28, 2007
O
The Soaring Rupee - Causes and Impact
By
Amit Agarwal
In
currency
rupee
Jun 27, 2007
T
Now PAN only identification for financial transactions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 26, 2007
N
Betting on Bio-fuel - rewarding for investors and producers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 25, 2007
B
HLL is now Hindustan Unilever Ltd
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 25, 2007
H
Forget metros, Tier II cities to lead the growth wave
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 24, 2007
F
Investing in Public Provident Fund - Part III
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 22, 2007
I
Investing in Public Provident Fund — Part II
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 22, 2007
I
Investing in Public Provident Fund — Part I
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 22, 2007
I
BSNL Internet Data Access Card (CDMA EVDO)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 22, 2007
B
Why are Indian Retail Giants wary of Online Presence?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 21, 2007
W
Mumbai to Become International Financial Center
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 18, 2007
M
After IT Parks, Food Parks in India Attract Investment
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 16, 2007
A
The ICICI Bank Public Issue - A Guide
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 15, 2007
T
The 'Sivaji' Effect - Boon for Companies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 15, 2007
T
Indian Private Companies to Venture into Defence Territory
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 12, 2007
I
Organize Your Cluttered Drawers with Inserts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 10, 2007
O
Reverse Mortgage in India - The Tax Implications
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 10, 2007
R
Insurance Companies in India - Sunny Days Ahead
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 10, 2007
I
Why is the Indian Rupee Falling?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 09, 2007
W
What is Micro-Insurance - Gateway to rural upliftment
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 07, 2007
W
Cheeni Kum - Less Sugar, But More Brands
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 07, 2007
C
How Local Grocery Stores Can Challenge Subhiksha or Reliance Fresh Retail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 06, 2007
H
Carbon Credits - Wealth Creator for Eco-friendly Indian Companies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 03, 2007
C
Want Extra Storage Space? Use the Staircase area
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 03, 2007
W
Online Shopping Sites in India - Are Valuations Enriching?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 03, 2007
O
Living in Paradise Gets Costlier, Jammu & Kashmir to Levy Service Tax
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 01, 2007
L
Life as a Professional Blogger in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jun 01, 2007
L
Breaking News on TV - Too Much Sensation, Little Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tv
May 19, 2007
B
Real Estate Bubble - Has it Inflated or Bursted?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 19, 2007
R
Bitten by Financial Fraud? Call Forensic Accountant
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 18, 2007
B
Rising Rupee, Falling Dollar - Zero Sum Game?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 18, 2007
R
After 3D, Now Smell and Interact in 6D Movie
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 17, 2007
A
To Buy Cheap, Spend on Security
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 17, 2007
T
Previous
Next