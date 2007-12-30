Tips and tutorials for useful
1. The Best TinyURL alternative for Short URLs
2. Best Money Saving Tips from Google
3. A Less Confusing View of World Time Zones
4. The Best File Download Manager for Windows
5. When You Need to Send Someone an Important File Really Fast..
6. Get Alerts When People You Know Appear in News Stories
7. How to Bookmark Web Videos in a Common Playlist
8. How to Ask for Feedback Anonymously
9. Move your Files to Relevant Folders with Ease
10. Delete Files Permanently from your Computer
11. Take Your Files Wherever You Go!
12. Publish your PowerPoint Slides to YouTube
13. Translate Documents Instantly with Google Translator Toolkit
14. How to Recover Deleted Web Pages from the Internet
15. Repair or Upgrade that Apple Hardware Yourself With Help of iFixIt
16. Find the Right Spectacle Frame for your Face
17. Extract Files from RAR, ZIP, 7z and other Compressed Archives Online
18. Quickly Set an Egg Timer in your Browser
19. Wildcard Based Search for English Words
20. How to Memorize Long Pieces of Text Quickly
21. Yahoo Currency Converter Gets Smart; Adds Pocket Guides
22. Identify Country Flags by their Appearance or Color
23. How Do I Say that Word In Different Languages
24. Online Google Dictionary
25. Learn How To Pronounce Foreign Names Correctly
26. Create Affinity Diagrams with Microsoft Sticky Sorter
27. Find Words You Were Thinking About But Can't Remember Anymore
28. Bought a New Computer? Now Remove all the Pre-Installed Trial Software
29. Monitor your Internet Usage in Real-Time
30. Run Traceroute Command from Computers in Multiple Locations
31. Firefox Tip: Save Multiple Web Pages as MHT Files In One Go!
32. Bug Shooting: The Perfect Screen Capture Utility for Windows - Free
33. Visualize Units of Measurement Without Getting Technical
34. Create Disposable Web Notes That Disappear After Being Read
35. Travel Checklist - How Not to Forget Anything
36. Find Word Meanings with Visuwords – Visual Dictionary & Thesaurus
37. Turn any Picture into a Cartoon without Photoshop
38. Improve Your Note-Taking Skills with Listen and Write
39. How to Find Clever Web Domains Like del.icio.us or ma.tt or blo.gs
40. Design Your Own Fonts Online with FontStruct Font Builder
41. Stitch Your Digital Photos To Create 360 degree Panoramas Online
42. Make Perfect Wallpapers for Mobile Phones with Your Pictures
43. Translate Hindi Text to English with Google Translation Online
44. Create Animated GIF Images from YouTube Videos Online
45. How to Extract Picture Frames from Animated GIF Images Online
46. Is That Email Attachment Clean or Infected with some Virus ?
47. Calculate the Strength of your Passwords Online
48. Embed Images from Google Maps In Emails & Blogs Without Using Screen Capture Software
49. Convert PDF Files Into 3D Magazines, Embed in Web Pages - Issuu
50. Create Your Own Passport Size Photos At Home
51. Sync Files Between Your Computer and External USB Drives