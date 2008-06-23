Find Word Meanings with Visuwords – Visual Dictionary & Thesaurus

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-06-23
F

visual dictionaryVisuwords is an online dictionary and thesaurus that helps you find word meanings and explore the association between different words.

When you search a word, all the associated words get displayed as nodes joined together to form a a network.

Hover over nodes to see the definition of the associated word or double-click to further expand the tree. You can grab any node and pull it away from the others to clarify connections.

Best of all, you can download Visuwords for free and use it on your server or intranet.

Published in: dictionary - useful

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch