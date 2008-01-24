Create Your Own Passport Size Photos At Home

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-01-24
C

print passport size photo If you have a photo printer at home, you can easily convert any of your digital picture into a valid passport size photograph using ePassportPhoto.

The dimensions of a legal passport photograph often vary according to the country and this tool takes care of the size requirement very easily.

You pick a country and then select whether you need the photo for a visa, passport or applying for a citizenship. Then upload the digital photo, crop and you immediately get a printable strip of 6-8 photographs for free.

Even you have no plans to print photos at home, bookmark this for reference because your local photo booth will have no idea about photo dimensions of other countries.

www.epassportphoto.com - Online Passport Photo Printing Booth

Published in: diy - useful

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch