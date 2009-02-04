How to Memorize Long Pieces of Text Quickly

Whether you are preparing to deliver a lengthy presentation in your company or need to memorize a long speech for an elocution contest in school, meet a useful web app that can possibly help you memorize long passages of text quickly.

The app, aptly named as Memorize Now, works something like this.

You copy-paste the text passages that you want to remember in the space provided and then hit the “memorize” button. The app will then replace certain words from the passage with blank spaces and you are required to recall the hidden words. You can always hover your mouse over a black space to reveal the hidden word.

The Memorize Now app was initially created to help people memorize Bible verses but you can use it to memorize virtually any kind of information (including the plays of William Shakespeare).

“Memorize your lines on an empty stomach; that’s when the hormone dealing with memory is most active!”

Related: Memorize Text with Tachistoscope