Best Money Saving Tips from Google Tip Jar

Google Tip Jar is a new community site with tons of priceless money saving tips to help you save cash on everything from electricity, car fuel, grocery, restaurant (eating out) and more.

Anyone with a Google account can rate these tips or even submit their own ideas. This “wisdom of crowds” approach helps filters out the useless stuff and automatically pushes the best and most useful money saving tips to the top of the stack.

Ideas for Saving Money from Google Tip Jar

The Google Tip Jar project is a big hit (we all want to save our hard-earned money) and some 4,000 tips have already been added to the database (and growing) - it’s a long list but definitely worth you time. For those in a hurry, here’s a quick list of my favorite money saving tips picked from the Tip Jar.

1 . “Reuse paper. Tear open used big size envelopes and use the insides to make notes. Take your own mugs to work - one for water the other for coffee.” - Gop

2 . “Unload: Remove unnecessary weight from your car (no, this doesn’t include your spouse). Lighten the load by 100 lbs. can improve your gas mileage by 2%.” - Dough Roller

3 . “Go to the grocery store with your belly full. You won’t buy too many things because you just aren’t hungry.” Dough Roller

4 . “Check your insurance coverage. Are you paying for something you don’t need? We removed the maternity part of our coverage because we’re not having any more children.” - Miranda

5 . “Try a No Spend Month, Week or Day. It forces you to think carefully about what you are spending on, and serves as a big eye opener for most people.” - CentsibleLife

6 . “Use old newspapers instead of paper towels with an eco-friendly cleaning product to wipe glass surfaces.” - Tip Jar Team

7 . “If you get the impulse to buy something wait 48 hours and see if it is still there.” - asgreen

8 . “Use kitchen towels and cloth napkins instead of paper products. Stop using plastic straws, you know how to drink out of a cup?! Avoid buying/taking plastic utensils. If you must, bring home, wash, and reuse. Most can be washed in dishwasher.” - Mindful Mom

9 . “Make it a habit to turn off the lights when you are the last person to leave a room.” - Marcelo, San Francisco

10 . “When shipping a package, add helium filled air pillows to reduce its weight - thereby saving on postage, helping the plane fly and reducing emissions.” - Beekman, Chicago

11 . “Don’t buy an expensive all in one printer if you’re only going to use it for documents, get a cheap laser. It will last longer, and even though the toner is more expensive, it last much, much longer then inkjet ink.” - lord xeon, NY

12 . “Don’t buy the most expensive piece of equipment even if you think you need it. Technology gets cheaper every 3 months so today’s top line is tomorrow’s average and the day after tomorrow’s low-end.” AlexD, Romania

13 . “Before you purchase anything online, go to Google and search for the name of the store + coupon and see if anything comes up. You will be presently surprised how many coupon codes are available online.” - Allison

14 . “Cancel your cable TV and watch free, legal internet video on various industry-run websites. Using a media center extender or small PC, connect it by VGA to your HDTV. Instead of TV on * their * time, now you can have daily shows and podcasts for free” - Sugaku

15 . “Turn off the TV! Did you know that leaving the television on is the number one electricity waster in the world? When everyone is finished watching television, especially before going to sleep, turn it off.” - Choose to Save

16 . “Ask your physician to consider prescribing generic drugs. Generic drugs can cost several hundred dollars less to purchase annually than brand-name drugs.” - America Saves

17 . “Master the thirty day rule. Whenever you’re considering making an unnecessary purchase, wait thirty days and then ask yourself if you still want that item” - Simple Dollar

18 . “If you’re young, CouchSurfing is a great way to meet new people and save money on lodging.” Navin

19 . “Use the bathroom at work. You save on paper, water, and you get paid at the same time.” - Murdul

20 . “Stay married. Divorce will wreck your finances and your spouse’s finances” - Roller