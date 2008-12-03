Learn How To Pronounce Foreign Names Correctly

pronounce namesIf you ever happen to interact with individuals from different countries who have unfamiliar names, the audio pronunciation guide from HowToSayThatName.com will come pretty handy.

“How to Say that Name” is a huge audio database of people’s names in various languages - you can simply click the name to hear how a native speaker would pronounce it.

The database has pronunciations all popular names (and surnames) from languages like English, Chinese, German, Russian, Korean and even Hindi.

You can either browse names alphabetically (by language) or use the search function. Thanks Richard Byrne and Fred Delventhal.

