Create Disposable Web Notes That Disappear After Being Read

Got a secret message to share with someone? Check out Privnote.

Privnote (short for Private Notes) is a simple web service for creating web notes that self-destruct or become unavailable as soon as they are read.

Type a text note in the space provided and you’ll be provided with a one-time use hyperlink that you can send over an IM or email message. Once the link is clicked, the associated text note is deleted forever.

There’s a read receipt option if you like to get notified as soon as your web note is opened by the recipient.

PrivNote - If you send a note and suddenly regret having done so, just click the link yourself which will erase the note forever so no one can read it.

If you like this, do check out temporary e-mails and disposable websites.