Quickly Set an Egg Timer in your Browser

E.ggTimer is a simple but innovative web tool that lets you create an online timer via an easy-to-remember URL.
For instance, the web address shown in the screenshot image will set a new timer in your browser to beep after 59 seconds.
To create a timer, type http://e.ggtimer.com in the address bar and append the time in plain English. Example usage:
- 30 seconds - e.ggtimer.com/30
- 2 minutes - e.ggtimer.com/2minutes
- 1 hour, 14 minutes, 35 seconds - e.ggtimer.com/1hour14minutes35seconds
The tool will also make a sound when the countdown is over so you can easily have the timer tab running in the background while you continue to work on other tasks. Thanks Lifehacker.