Quickly Set an Egg Timer in your Browser

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-02-26
Q

online timersE.ggTimer is a simple but innovative web tool that lets you create an online timer via an easy-to-remember URL.

For instance, the web address shown in the screenshot image will set a new timer in your browser to beep after 59 seconds.

To create a timer, type http://e.ggtimer.com in the address bar and append the time in plain English. Example usage:

The tool will also make a sound when the countdown is over so you can easily have the timer tab running in the background while you continue to work on other tasks. Thanks Lifehacker.

Published in: useful

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch