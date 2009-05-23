Learn essential Google Sheets skills with our curated collection of tips, tricks, and step-by-step tutorials. From basic formulas to advanced data analysis, discover how to make the most of this powerful spreadsheet tool.
1. How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets
2. How to Export WooCommerce Customers to Google Sheets
3. Send Personalized Emails with SMTP and Mail Merge in Google Sheets
4. How to Extract Email Addresses from Gmail Messages
5. How to Add Password to PDF Documents in Google Drive
6. How to Email Screenshots of Google Sheets on a Schedule
7. How to Create Multiple Sub-folders in Google Drive Automatically
8. How to Send Email Reminders for Google Forms Automatically
9. How to Automatically Rename Files in Google Drive with Apps Script and AI
10. The Best Google Add-ons for Docs, Sheets, Slides and Google Forms
11. Monitor Your Stock Portfolio with Google Sheets and Receive Daily Email Reports
12. How to Mail Merge with Outlook and Google Sheets
13. How to Create Personalized Images in Bulk with Google Sheets
14. Emojis in Google Sheets
15. How to Link Postal Addresses to Google Maps in Google Sheets
16. How to Email Google Sheets Automatically on a Recurring Schedule
17. Google Maps Formulas for Google Sheets
18. Create a BMI Calculator using Google Forms and Google Sheets
19. How to Transcribe Audio and Video Attachments in Gmail
20. How to Sort Google Sheets Automatically with Apps Script
21. Find Free Udemy Courses with Google Sheets and the Udemy API
22. How to Use Conditional Logic in Google Documents
23. How to Make Phone Numbers Callable in Google Sheets and Docs
24. Convert Google Docs and Google Sheets with Apps Script
25. Formulas in Google Sheets Disappear When New Rows Are Added - The Solution
26. How to Send Personalized Text Messages from Google Sheets
27. How Teachers can Email Parents of Students from Google Forms
28. How to Make Personalized Place Cards with Guest Names
29. Color Codes for Google Spreadsheets
30. Send WhatsApp Messages with a Google Sheets Function
31. How to Send WhatsApp Messages from Google Sheets using the WhatsApp API
32. How to Open a Website in New Window from Google Sheets Menu
33. How to Play an MP3 File in Google Sheets
34. How to Auto-Download Podcasts to Google Drive with Google Sheets
35. How to Generate Dynamic QR Codes to Collect Payments through UPI
36. How to Use Conditional Formatting in Google Sheets to Highlight Information
37. How to Insert Images in Google Sheet Cells
38. How to Send SMS Messages with Google Sheets and Android Phone
39. How to Import PayPal Transactions into Google Sheets
40. How to Get the Last Row in Google Sheets when using ArrayFormula
41. How to Extract URLs from HYPERLINK Function in Google Sheets
42. How to Use Hyperlinks in Google Sheets
43. How to Create Dynamic Open Graph Images with Google Sheets
44. How to Request Stripe Payments with Google Sheets
45. Convert and Email Google Spreadsheets as PDF Files
46. How to Change the Date Format in Google Sheets
47. Find Product Prices in Google Sheets with Vlookup and Match Functions
48. How to Request Payments with Razorpay and Google Sheets
49. Essential Date Functions for Google Sheets
50. How to Use Notion with Gmail and Google Sheets using Apps Script
51. Sort by Random - How to Randomize the Order of Rows in Google Sheets
52. How to Replace Accented Characters (diacritics) with English letters in Google Sheets
53. How to Convert Column Number (e.g. 28) to Column Letter (e.g. AB) in Google Sheets
54. Google Sheets - Find Values in One Column that are Missing in Another Column
55. How to Add Options in Google Forms Questions from Google Sheets
56. How to Perform IP Address Lookup with Google Sheets
57. How to Copy a Formula Down an Entire Column in Google Sheets
58. How to Use Formulas with Google Form Responses in Sheets
59. How to Preserve Formatting of Spreadsheet Cells in Mail Merge
60. How to Highlight Duplicates in Google Sheets and Remove
61. Measure Core Web Vitals of your Websites with Google Sheets
62. How to Use Google Sheets with D3.js and Google Visualization
63. How to Make Pixel Paintings with Google Spreadsheets
64. How to Get Hidden and Filtered Rows in Google Sheets with Google Script
65. Convert Numbers to Words using Indian Numbering in Google Sheets
66. Track Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases in India with Google Sheets
67. How to Import MailChimp Subscribers to Google Sheets
68. How to Scrape Reddit with Google Scripts
69. How to Color Alternate Rows in Google Sheets
70. Get the Form Edit Response URL in Google Sheets
71. How to Track your Study Time with Google Forms and Sheets
72. Save Gmail Messages to a Google Spreadsheet
73. How to Track Google Spreadsheet Views with Google Analytics
74. How to Make YouTube Playlists with a Google Spreadsheet
75. Find Duplicate Rows in Google Sheets
76. How to Import Web Data into Google Sheets
77. Build a Web Page Monitor with Google Sheets using ImportXML
78. Screen Scraping the Google Play Store with Google Sheets
79. How to Write JSON to a Google Spreadsheet
80. Convert Word, Excel and PowerPoint files to Google Docs with Google Script
81. Save Paypal Email Receipts in Google Spreadsheet
82. Build a Charts Dashboard with Google Sheets and HTML Service
83. How to Create Personalized Documents from a Google Spreadsheet in Minutes
84. Fill Google Spreadsheet with Random Data
85. How to Import CSV Files into Google Spreadsheets with Google Apps Script
86. Convert Excel Files to CSV in Google Drive with Apps Script
87. How to Email a Range of Google Spreadsheet Cells
88. Export Formulas and Notes from a Google Spreadsheet
89. Search Books with Goodreads API and Google Apps Script
90. Send Gravity Forms Data to Google Spreadsheet or Email
91. Get Google Spreadsheets Data as JSON in your Website
92. Reorder Worksheets in Google Spreadsheets by Name
93. How to Unsubscribe from Mailing Lists and Junk Newsletters in Gmail
94. How to Update Multiple Cell Values in Google Sheets with Apps Script
95. How to Convert Microsoft Excel to Google Spreadsheet Format with Apps Script
96. Parse XML RSS Feeds with Google Scripts
97. Copy Google Spreadsheet Data to another Sheet with Apps Script
98. A Custom Google Spreadsheet Function for Tracking Pageviews
99. Save Google Sheet as JSON
100. Publish Google Spreadsheets as JSON with Apps Script
101. Find Matching Rows in Google Spreadsheets
102. Export your Fitbit Data in a Google Spreadsheet
103. Get QuickBooks Data into Google Sheets with Apps Script
104. Merge Multiple Google Spreadsheets into One
105. Get Email Notifications for Edits in Google Spreadsheet
106. Duplicate a Sheet in Google Spreadsheets
107. Convert Google Sheet to Excel XLSX Spreadsheet
108. Send Personalized Tweets & DMs in Bulk from a Google Spreadsheet
109. How to Scrape Google Search Results inside a Google Sheet
110. Send Self-Destructing Messages with Google Docs
111. Find and Remove Duplicate Rows in Google Sheets
112. Google Tables for Viewing Large Excel Spreadsheets on the Web
113. How to Publish Google Sheets Directly as PDF or Excel Files