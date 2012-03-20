Home
Microsoft PowerPoint
Create Comic Books with Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
comic
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mar 20, 2012
C
Embed Social Sharing Buttons in your SlideShare Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Jan 20, 2012
E
How to Insert YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Jan 13, 2012
H
Build your own Teleprompter with PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Jan 10, 2012
B
How to Sync PowerPoint Slides with Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
z
Jan 02, 2012
H
Create Impressive Photo Effects in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Sep 15, 2011
C
Create Beautiful Icons in PowerPoint from Clip Art
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
Feb 18, 2011
C
View All Your Notes While Making a Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
Oct 12, 2010
V
Add Animated Charts to your PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oct 06, 2010
A
Publish your PowerPoint Slides to YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
useful
YouTube
Sep 08, 2010
P
Trim your PowerPoint Presentations with 10/40
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aug 19, 2010
T
PowerPoint Viewer for People Who Don't Have Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
exclusive
Microsoft PowerPoint
May 06, 2010
P
Embed YouTube Videos in PowerPoint Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
May 05, 2010
E
Turn your Mouse into a Laser Pointer During Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mouse
Presentations
Apr 15, 2010
T
How to Remove Backgrounds from Images in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
Apr 09, 2010
H
SlideShare Presentations without the Flash Player
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flash
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Apr 07, 2010
S
How to Create a Timeline Effect in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Video of the Day
Mar 25, 2010
H
Follow the Line Animation in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
Mar 17, 2010
F
How to Make Scrolling Credits in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Video of the Day
Mar 12, 2010
H
Typewriter Effect in Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Video of the Day
Mar 01, 2010
T
Next