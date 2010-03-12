You have seen scrolling credits in most movies, now learn how you can create such a similar effect using Microsoft PowerPoint. The text rolls from bottom to top but you may change both the direction as well as the speed of the scrolling credits.
How to Make Scrolling Credits in PowerPoint
