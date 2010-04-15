Turn your Mouse into a Laser Pointer During Presentations

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-04-15
Wireless Presentation Remotes with Laser

If you are delivering a PowerPoint presentation on a relatively large screen, you can use a wireless laser pointer to quickly point out important information on the slides to your audience.

There are generally two choices. You can either go for a proper presentation remote that will have a laser pointer and will also let you control the presentation slides wirelessly. Or you can go for a wireless mice  – they can be easily be used for navigating the slides from a distance and some of them even have a built-in laser pointer.

However, if you don’t have a wireless remote, you can use this trick to turn your good old wired mouse (or the touchpad on your laptop) into a laser pointer.

Use a Regular Mouse as a Laser Pointer

Launch your presentation inside PowerPoint 2010, hold the CTRL key and then click the left mouse button anywhere on the slide.

The pointed arrow will automatically turn into a red laser pointer as shown in the screenshot /video demo below.

You will find this trick extremely handy when delivering live presentations over the web using the “Broadcast Slideshow” feature of Office 2010.

Laser Pointer for Presentations

Video Demo

Published in: Microsoft PowerPoint - Mouse - Presentations

