Web Based PowerPoint Presentations: Upload and Host PPT Slideshows

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-08-14
W

We compare the best and most popular web services for embedding PowerPoint presentation slideshows (PPT, PPS) in web pages and blogs. They include Zoho, Scribd, SplashCast, SlideShare, Google PowerPoint, SlideAware and Thinkfree Office.

Scribd - Single page manual navigation, search PowerPoint text

Slideshare - The best looking PowerPoint Web Player.

Zoho Show - Edit PPT files before Sharing, Resizable Player

Test Case: The sample PPT file had 28 slides with a mix of text and images. File size was around 1.5 MB and it was created in PowerPoint 2003 not the latest PowerPoint 2007 which uses the .pptx open file format.

Published in: Microsoft PowerPoint

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch