Tips for MS PowerPoint

1: How To Save PowerPoint Presentations Out of Google Docs - Export PPT files out of Google Docs

2: Turn Your Mouse Pointer Into a SpotLight, Perfect for Presentations - MouseLight has borrowed the concept from theatres and applied it your computer where the actor is the mouse cursor and the stage is the desktop screen.

3: Extract Pictures from PowerPoint Photo Slideshows - Simple Hack - To extract pictures from the PPT slideshow, all you have to do is export the Powerpoint Presentation as an HTML web page.

4: Sound Powerpoint Tip: Extract Audio and Images Embedded in PPT Slides

5: More Ways to Upload Presentations and PDF Files to Slideshare - If you want to move your presentations from Scribd to SlideShare, just type their URLs here and SlideShare will automatically make a copy in your SlideShare account.

6: Where to Upload PowerPoint Presentations On the Web and Why ? - Zoho Show, SlideShare, Scribd, SlideAware and Splashcast are some of the most popular hosting services for uploading PowerPoint files on the web.

7: Carry PowerPoint Presentation Slides in your Video iPod - PPT to iPod software converts your PowerPoint Presentations to MP4 video files that you can either transfer to your iPod via iTunes or upload them to YouTube.

8: School Wants PowerPoint Presentations with Admission Forms - If applicants do not have access to PowerPoint or a similar presentation software, they can email the admissions office for alternative methods.

9: Make Screensavers, YouTube Videos from PowerPoint Presentations - How to create a movie from PPT files that can be uploaded to YouTube or Google Video? How to set some PowerPoint presentation as a desktop screensaver that will auto-play while the computer screen is idle.

10: Deliver Live PowerPoint Presentations Online with SlideAware - Unlike SlideShare or Zoho Show which are more popular for viewing static presentations, Slideaware allows you to deliver live presentations to remote team members over the web very similar to any web conferencing application.

11: Convert Powerpoint Presentations to Flash with Gmail PPT Viewer - Gmail now has an inbuilt PPT viewer that lets you view Powerpoint attachment as a Flash picture slideshow in the web browser itself without requiring Microsoft PowerPoint application.

12: How to Reduce the File Size Of PowerPoint Presentations

13: Do Presentations, Training Sessions Without a Projector - You can deliver impressive PowerPoint Presentations to an audience even when a digital projector is not available.

14: The Best PowerPoint Presentations in the World

15: PowerPoint Presentations Are Like Sleeping Pills - A researcher has proved that if the presenter is speaking the same words that are written in the slides, that puts too much load on the mind and decreases your ability to understand what is being presented.

16: Convert PowerPoint Presentations into iPod or YouTube Video - Put PPT Presentations as a Video in your iPod

17: A Contest for Powerpoint Presentations - Slideshare also announced a PowerPoint contest for rewarding the best Presentation slides in the world that are hosted on Slideshare.

18: Create a Movie of your Powerpoint Presentations with PPT To Video Scout - Convert Powerpoint PPT presentations into AVI or MPEG Video files which you can later burn to a DVD or a VCD.

19: Sharing PowerPoint Presentations on the Web: Can Zoho Show Take on Slideshare ?

20: Convert Powerpoint Presentations to Flash Slideshows with Slideshare

21: Embed Powerpoint Slides as Flash Presentations in your Blog without Spending a Dime

22: Business Executives sleep during boring presentations