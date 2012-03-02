Home
Video of the Day
What is DNS in Simple English?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google dns
opendns
Video of the Day
Mar 02, 2012
W
Create Strong Passwords using your Favorite Song
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Video of the Day
Oct 17, 2011
C
A Simple Way to Understand Hue, Saturation and Luminosity
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Video of the Day
Sep 19, 2011
A
How to Turn any Pen into a Touch Screen Stylus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Video of the Day
May 06, 2011
H
Presentation Lessons from the “I Have a Dream” Speech
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
Video of the Day
Jan 18, 2011
P
Choosing Different Passwords for Different Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Video of the Day
Oct 19, 2010
C
10 Things You Can Do With Old CDs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Video of the Day
May 12, 2010
1
How to Create a Timeline Effect in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Video of the Day
Mar 25, 2010
H
Make a Screen Protector for your Cell Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
diy
mobile phone
Video of the Day
Mar 24, 2010
M
How to Make Scrolling Credits in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Video of the Day
Mar 12, 2010
H
Typewriter Effect in Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Video of the Day
Mar 01, 2010
T
Time-Lapse Video - See One Year in One Minute
By
Amit Agarwal
In
time-lapse
Video of the Day
Jan 07, 2010
T
Tips for Producing Better Video Slideshows with Animoto
By
Amit Agarwal
In
slideshow
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Video of the Day
Jun 24, 2009
T
Microsoft World Wide Telescope — Video Demo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Video of the Day
Feb 28, 2008
M