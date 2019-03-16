Home
Twitter
#MainBhiChowkidar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Mar 16, 2019
#
How to Screen Capture Tweets with a Twitter Bot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Twitter
May 29, 2018
H
How to Covert your Google Slides Presentation into an Animated GIF
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Google Slides
Twitter
Dec 26, 2017
H
The Best Twitter Search Tricks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jun 10, 2017
T
Tall Tweets - Write Tweets Longer Than 280 Characters
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Feb 28, 2017
T
How to Identify the Gender of your Twitter Followers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
May 23, 2016
H
The Directory of Twitter News Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Feb 03, 2016
T
Twitter Guide: How To Do Everything With Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jan 19, 2016
T
How to Create RSS Feeds for Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
Twitter
Dec 09, 2015
H
How to Get SMS Alerts for Gmail via Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
sms
Twitter
Oct 31, 2015
H
How to Save Tweets for any Twitter Hashtag in a Google Sheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Oct 21, 2015
H
Get Fare Estimates for Uber Taxis on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Aug 03, 2015
G
Embedded Tweets can be Easily Faked
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Twitter
Jul 28, 2015
E
Send Tweets with Rich-Text Formatting using TallTweets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jun 24, 2015
S
Send Personalized Tweets & DMs in Bulk from a Google Spreadsheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Twitter
May 13, 2015
S
Free Social Media Icons for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
icons
Twitter
Mar 28, 2015
F
Run a Poll on Twitter with Google Forms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
polls
Twitter
Jan 14, 2015
R
Who Tweeted It First on Twitter?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Nov 22, 2014
W
How to Collect Email Leads from Twitter in a Google Spreadsheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
Twitter
Sep 26, 2014
H
How to Send Out of Office Replies in Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Aug 16, 2014
H
