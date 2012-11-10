Home
Downloads
The Best File Download Manager for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
useful
Nov 10, 2012
T
How to Clean the Right-Click Menu in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Windows
May 15, 2012
H
How to Remove Personal Information from your Digital Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Images
Apr 15, 2012
H
How to Disable the Touchpad on your Laptop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
laptop
Feb 19, 2012
H
A Beautiful Replacement for your Notepad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
notepad
Windows
Feb 05, 2012
A
Download Firefox 10 from Mozilla FTP Servers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Mozilla Firefox
Jan 31, 2012
D
The Best Tool to Backup all your Windows Drivers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Downloads
Jan 16, 2012
T
Download Microsoft Office 2010 for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Microsoft Office
Nov 18, 2011
D
A Good Alternative to Winzip and Winrar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
zip
Nov 13, 2011
A
How to Take Screenshots of Semi-Transparent Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Screen Capture
Jun 04, 2011
H
Use your Amazon Cloud Drive like any other Windows Folder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
Downloads
Apr 04, 2011
U
Capture Screenshots with Translucent Windows and Drop Shadows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
portable
Screen Capture
Jan 19, 2011
C
Download a Free PDF Writer and Reader for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
PDF
Oct 11, 2010
D
Download Free Anti-virus Software from Microsoft
By
Amit Agarwal
In
antivirus
Downloads
Oct 01, 2010
D
Easily Switch Between Different Web Browsers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
Downloads
Aug 01, 2010
E
PowerPoint Viewer for People Who Don't Have Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
exclusive
Microsoft PowerPoint
May 06, 2010
P
Looking for a Good Puzzle Game for Windows? Microsoft Tinker is here
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
games
Windows
Dec 18, 2009
L
Google Chrome for Linux and Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Downloads
Google Chrome
linux
Dec 08, 2009
G
A Better Disk Defragmenter Utility from Microsoft
By
Amit Agarwal
In
command line
Downloads
freeware
utilities
Windows
Oct 26, 2009
A
RichCopy: The Only File Copying Utility You'll Ever Need
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
utilities
Windows
Mar 23, 2009
R
Next