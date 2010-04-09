This quick video screencast from @mlearning explains how you can quickly remove background objects from your images using built-in PowerPoint tools. No Photoshop required.
How to Remove Backgrounds from Images in PowerPoint
Published in: Microsoft PowerPoint - TODO
