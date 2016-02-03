Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Apple Mac
How to Use Animated GIF Images as your Mac Wallpaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
GIF
Feb 03, 2016
H
How to Tell if Apple Magic TrackPad 2 will work with your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Oct 15, 2015
H
Download Mac Updates Once and Install on Multiple Computers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Sep 16, 2015
D
Use Quick Look on Mac to Preview Live Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Aug 10, 2015
U
How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of your Current Network
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Networking
Password
Wi-Fi
Aug 02, 2015
H
Bring Gmail's Archiving Feature to Microsoft Outlook for Mac (without scripting)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Jul 14, 2015
B
Essential Apps and Utilities for your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Jun 10, 2015
E
How to Use your Macbook in a Windows-only Workplace
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
May 24, 2015
H
How to Print to a Windows Connected Printer from Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Print
Windows
May 20, 2015
H
How to Return Apps Purchased from the Mac App Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Jan 14, 2015
H
Moving Files between your Android and Desktop Gets Easier with AirDroid 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Apple Mac
Dec 03, 2014
M
Make Screencast Movies of your iPhone or iPad with QuickTime
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
iPad
iPhone
Screencasting
Oct 20, 2014
M
Clean-up the "Open With" Menu of your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Jul 25, 2014
C
Sync Any Folder on your Mac with Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 18, 2014
S
Google Updater Needs Permissions to Control your Computer - Why?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Google
Feb 14, 2014
G
How to Record Audio Playing on your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Music
Feb 03, 2014
H
How to Resize Windows on your Mac to Specific Sizes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Dec 10, 2013
H
Hate Typing Passwords? Log into your Mac Computer with your iPhone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
iPhone
Nov 08, 2013
H
Drag and Drop to Quickly Share Files from your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Windows
Sep 05, 2013
D
New Screencasting App for Mac Creates Animated GIFs too
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
GIF
Screencasting
Aug 05, 2013
N
Next