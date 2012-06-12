The Official Prices of New MacBooks in India

Apple has upgraded their existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro line of notebooks and also introduced a new 15” MacBook Pro notebook with Retina Display. The new machines will ship with Mountain Lion (Mac OS X 10.8). The following table lists the current prices of various MacBook models in India including the all-new Retina-display MacBook Pro.

MacBook Prices in India

MacBook Air 11”

MacBook Air 13”

MacBook Pro 13”

MacBook Pro 15”

New MacBook Pro 15”

1.7GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

4GB RAM

64GB flash storage

Intel HD Graphics 4000

1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

Intel HD Graphics 4000

2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i5

4GB RAM

500GB hard drive

Intel HD Graphics 4000

2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7

4GB RAM

500GB hard drive

Intel HD Graphics 4000

NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M with 512MB of GDDR5 memory

2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7

8GB RAM

256GB flash storage

Intel HD Graphics 4000

NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M with 1GB of GDDR5 memory

67,900 (64 GB) 74,900 (128 GB)

81,900 (128 GB) 99,900 (256 GB)

81,900 (2.5 GHz i5) 99,000 (2.9 GHz i7)

122,900 (2.3 GHz i7) 152,000 (2.6 GHz i7)

152,900 (2.3 GHz i7) 192,900 (2.6 GHz i7)

See apple.com to know the various configuration that are available for these models. All the above prices are courtesy Gautam Mahtani.

One more thing. If you are planning to buy a MacBook in India, or any other Apple product, try to go through an authorized reseller and not the Apple Store as resellers can almost always offer a better deal. And if you have a college-going student in your family, they can help you secure a 6% discount on all Apple products in India (except for the iPhone I think).