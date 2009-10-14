Students Only Use Macbooks in this Classroom

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-10-14
S

Macbook Classroom The Macbook-only Classroom

All students in this university classroom are working on an Apple MacBook. The picture was shown at the recent “Apple Notebook” event that was captured live by Engadget.

Published in: Apple Macbook

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch