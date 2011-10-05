The Evolution of Apple Mac Computers - Timeline

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2011-10-05
T

Apple iMac, Mac and Macbook

A visual timeline of the very successful Apple Mac series from the Power Mac to iMac to Macbook Air. Illustration courtesy Wired.

Published in: apple - Apple Mac - Infographics

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch