How to Install Fonts on Mac OS

Mac OS X has native support for Type 1 and OpenType fonts, which can be installed just like other font types on OS X. However, fonts installed in OS X system locations are not available to “Classic” applications. Fonts installed in the OS X native environment can be accessed by (a) any user, or (b) just by an individual user.

To install your fonts using a font management utility (e.g., Extensis Suitcase, Font Reserve, FontAgent Pro or MasterJuggler), refer to that utility’s documentation for instructions on adding and activating the fonts.