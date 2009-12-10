University Students Pose with their Macbook Pros

You have already seen pictures of university classrooms where Macbook notebooks have a 100% share and here’s another very similar scene.

A university in Florida is loaning out 13’ Macbook Pro computers to all their student athletes so that they can “keep-up with studies” and download lectures (podcasts) from iTunes while on the move.

Students are obviously excited in the photo shoot but according to the rules, these Macbook Pros are on loan so they’ll will have to be returned to the University at the end of every semester. That means students may have to buy another computer as well to carry home during semester breaks.