University Students Pose with their Macbook Pros

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-12-10
U

macbook photographs

Macbook Group

Students with Macbook Pro Notebooks

You have already seen pictures of university classrooms where Macbook notebooks have a 100% share and here’s another very similar scene.

A university in Florida is loaning out 13’ Macbook Pro computers to all their student athletes so that they can “keep-up with studies” and download lectures (podcasts) from iTunes while on the move.

Students are obviously excited in the photo shoot but according to the rules, these Macbook Pros are on loan so they’ll will have to be returned to the University at the end of every semester. That means students may have to buy another computer as well to carry home during semester breaks.

Published in: Apple Macbook

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch