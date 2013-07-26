Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi

Any Send (video demo) is a must-have software utility that will help you copy files between any two computers (PC-PC, PC-Mac, Mac-Mac) over your Wi-Fi network. You can move files of any type, there are virtually no limits on the file size and the transfers happen at a fast speed.

Easily transfer files between any two computers - Mac & PCs

Transfer files between Mac & Windows

With Any Send, you can transfer files between Windows computers or between your Mac and Windows PCs. They also have an Android app that will let you quickly send files from any Windows or Mac computer to your Android mobile phone or vice-versa.

To get started, you need to install the Any Send app on your computers. Then select one or more files that you wish to transfer to the other machine. Press Ctrl + C to copy these files to the clipboard, click the Any Send icon in the Windows task bar (or the Menu bar of your Mac), and select the other computer’s name. The file transfer will happen instantly.

In addition to files, you can also transfer entire folders from one computer to another without having to zip them first. Just select the folders, copy your selection to the clipboard and choose the destination computer from the Any Send icon.

Unlike most other alternatives for sharing files, Any Send is easy to setup and requires no configuration. The only condition is that all your computers (and Android phones) should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

You can download Any Send for your computer and phone at GetAnySend.com. ↓