Screen Capture
How to Screen Capture Tweets with a Twitter Bot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Twitter
May 29, 2018
H
How to Capture Screenshots in Google Chrome without using Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Screen Capture
Oct 18, 2016
H
How to Create Photorealistic Screenshots of your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile
Screen Capture
Oct 08, 2015
H
How to Choose an Image Format for Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Jan 01, 2014
H
A Free Screen Capture Tool Loaded with Features
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Screen Capture
Windows
Nov 14, 2013
A
Dropbox Makes It Easy to Capture and Share Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Screen Capture
Jun 07, 2013
D
How to Add Device Frames to Mobile Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Email
Screen Capture
Jan 30, 2013
H
Easily Capture Screenshots in Google Earth for Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
google earth
Google Maps
Screen Capture
Jan 04, 2013
E
Screen Capture Full Web Pages on your Mobile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Jun 22, 2012
S
Upload Screenshots to the Web Directly from your Clipboard
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Windows Clipboard
Mar 21, 2012
U
Take Automated Screenshots of Web Pages from Command Line
By
Amit Agarwal
In
command line
Screen Capture
Jan 06, 2012
T
How to Take Screenshots of Semi-Transparent Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Screen Capture
Jun 04, 2011
H
A Little-Known Feature of SnagIt
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
snagit
Apr 11, 2011
A
Capture Screenshots with Translucent Windows and Drop Shadows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
portable
Screen Capture
Jan 19, 2011
C
An Image Editor and Screen Capturing Tool for your USB Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
portable
Screen Capture
Nov 23, 2010
A
Capture Screenshots of your iPhone or iPad Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
iPod
Screen Capture
Oct 09, 2010
C
Adding Screen Captures in Gmail and Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
OCR
Screen Capture
Oct 07, 2010
A
Snagit Screen Capture Now Available on Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Screen Capture
snagit
Dec 15, 2009
S
Open Source Screen Capture Tool for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Nov 29, 2009
O
A Help Button for your Website that Captures Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google app engine
Screen Capture
Sep 24, 2009
A
