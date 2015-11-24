Home
Bookmarklets
How to Link to a Specific Part of a Web Page
Nov 24, 2015
Download your WhatsApp Contacts
WhatsApp
Jan 24, 2015
How to Prevent Gmail from Trimming your Email Signature
Gmail
Dec 18, 2014
Add Collaboration Features to your Website with a Line of Code
Web Design
Sep 30, 2014
How to Print a YouTube Video Storyboard
Print
YouTube
Sep 04, 2014
Open Web Pages in Google Chrome for iOS [Bookmarklet]
Google Chrome
iPad
Jul 12, 2014
Easily Unsubscribe from all LinkedIn Emails
LinkedIn
Apr 08, 2014
Color Gradients can help you Speed-Read Web Pages
colors
Sep 22, 2013
TweetDeck Trick - Clear all the Columns in One Go
Twitter
Sep 04, 2013
Perform Case-Sensitive Search in Google Chrome
Google Chrome
Aug 22, 2013
Use Google as a Proxy Server to Bypass Paywalls, Download Files
Proxy Server
Jul 15, 2013
How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
Jun 27, 2013
A Better Twitter Bookmarklet for Sending Tweets
Twitter
Jun 09, 2013
Generate a Storyboard for any YouTube Video
YouTube
Jun 03, 2013
Share any Email Message in Gmail with the Outside World
Gmail
Web Design
Apr 30, 2013
Feedly Bookmarklet for Subscribing to RSS Feeds
feedly
Google Chrome
Mar 19, 2013
Useful Bookmarklets for your iPad and iPhone
iPad
iPhone
Feb 01, 2013
How to Email Web Pages to Yourself [Bookmarklet]
PDF
Jan 19, 2013
A Simple Trick to Highlight the External Links on a Web Page
Web Design
Jun 09, 2012
Watch Vimeo Videos in India with this Simple Workaround
censorship
Jun 04, 2012
Next