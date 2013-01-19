How to Email Web Pages to Yourself [Bookmarklet]

How do you email a web page – the entire content - to yourself?

Your options vary depending on which browser you are using. If you are on Internet Explorer, there’s a handy “Send Page by E-Mail” option that you can use to send the full web page to anyone using your default email client. Google Chrome and Firefox do not have such an option built-in but add-ons - like this one - can help.

The choices are even more limited if you are browsing the web on a mobile phone. There’s toread.cc, a popular service that generates a unique bookmarklet for your email address – you click the bookmarklet and a full copy of the page lands almost immediately in your inbox, not exactly like the original but close.

Email a Web Page to Yourself

If you have been looking for a more simple way to email web pages to yourself, one that works with desktop browsers as well as mobile browsers, consider using Joliprint.

Joliprint is a free online service that lets you email web pages to yourself as PDF files using email itself – you don’t even have to launch the browser. All you need to do is send the URL of a web page (like www.nyt.com) to mypdf@joliprint.com and within a minute, you’ll get the full web page as an email attachment in a neatly formatted PDF file.

You can even include multiple URLs in your email message - try this link - and Joliprint will stitch them all in one PDF file.

Email this Page Bookmarklet

Here’s a simple bookmarklet that will make it even easier for you to use Joliprint.

Email This Page! - Drag this bookmarklet to your browser’s bookmarks toolbar

While on a web page that you want to email yourself, click the bookmarklet and it will compose a new message in your default email client with all the essential field pre-populate – just hit the send button and wait for the PDF to arrive. Simple!

Here are other useful email addresses that you may want to add to your address book.

convert webpages to PDF

