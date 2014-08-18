Home
colors
How to Easily Recognize Web Colors from RGB Codes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Aug 18, 2014
H
Color Gradients can help you Speed-Read Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
colors
Sep 22, 2013
C
What is the Best Color for Text Captions in Photos and Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Fonts
typography
Jul 08, 2013
W
Why is Facebook so Blue in Color?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Facebook
Apr 27, 2012
W
A Simple Way to Understand Hue, Saturation and Luminosity
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Video of the Day
Sep 19, 2011
A
How Does a Color-Blind Person See Your Site ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
eyes
Nov 02, 2008
H
What is the Most Searched Color Online ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Oct 30, 2008
W