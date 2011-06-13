Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
browser
Use your Browser Address Bar as a Calculator
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
JavaScript
Jun 13, 2011
U
Get a Random Homepage for your Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
fun
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 04, 2011
G
Easily Switch Between Different Web Browsers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
Downloads
Aug 01, 2010
E
How to Efficiently Manage Your Collection of Bookmarklets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
browser
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 13, 2009
H
Guide to Most Useful Bookmarklets for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
browser
lists
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 12, 2009
G
Use Any Internet Browser on your Computer Without Installation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
portable
The Best of Digital Inspiration
usb
utility
Mar 03, 2009
U