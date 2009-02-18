Home
Posts - Page 95 - Digital Inspiration
How would the Internet look on Paper ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
animation
fun
Internet
Feb 18, 2009
AdSense for Domains Available for International Publishers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google AdSense
parked domains
Feb 18, 2009
Analysis of LIC Jeevan Varsha Insurance policy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
insurance
returns
Feb 17, 2009
Indibloggies - the Indian Blog Awards
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 17, 2009
Emoticons without Turning your Head
By
Amit Agarwal
In
smileys
Feb 16, 2009
Remap any Unused or Faulty Keyboard Keys with Sharp Keys
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
keyboard
utility
Windows
Feb 14, 2009
Fascinated by Charles Darwin? Morph Yourself into an Ape
By
Amit Agarwal
In
animation
fun
morph
Feb 13, 2009
Is Text-to-Speech a Copyright Violation ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
copyright
Feb 11, 2009
This Printed Newspaper Is Made of Blogs Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
newspaper
Print
Feb 11, 2009
Insult anyone in Shakespearean English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Feb 11, 2009
Wi-Fi T-Shirt Can Detect Wireless Networks Around You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
geek
Wi-Fi
Feb 11, 2009
Add Your Current Location to Gmail Signatures Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
location
signature
Feb 11, 2009
Performing OCR with Google Search vs Commercial OCR Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
PDF
Feb 09, 2009
Always Check Emails Caught in your Spam Folder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
spam
Web Domains
Feb 09, 2009
Indian Government Bans Orkut, Gmail & Facebook for Diplomats
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Feb 09, 2009
The Branding of 'Ghajini'
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Feb 07, 2009
Google begins promoting Shortest Domain g.cn
By
Amit Agarwal
In
china
Google
Feb 06, 2009
Embed Videos in Web Pages To Get On Google Universal Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
YouTube
Feb 05, 2009
How to Clean Your Internet History in Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
delete
erase
Mozilla Firefox
privacy
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Feb 05, 2009
Download Portable Chrome 2: Carry the Google Browser on a USB Stick
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
portable
usb
Feb 05, 2009
