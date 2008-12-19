Bloggers - Distribute Your Blog through Amazon Kindle

This may come as a surprise but people do to read blogs on the go via Amazon Kindle.

Amazon charges a monthly fee (around $1) per blog subscription but does offer some benefits in return. For example, Kindle subscribers are always provided with full blog articles (not excerpts) and second, Kindle will always download the entire blog content (similar to prefetching in FeedDemon) so subscribers can read blogs even while offline.

How to Get Your Blog on Amazon Kindle

Almost all popular blogs (including Digital Inspiration) are available for subscription through Amazon Kindle but if you are just a small publisher and like to get your own blog listed on the Kindle store, here’s what you may do:

Step 1: If your current RSS feed includes advertising (like AdSense for Feeds) or you offer only partial feeds, create a new feed for your blog that is both full-text and ad-free.

Update: You can skip the following steps as anyone can now publish blogs on Amazon Kindle.

Step 2: Go to Amazon.com and fill their interest form. This is the official approach but Amazon says they have a huge backlog so you never know how long will it take for Amazon to approve your blog for the Kindle store.

Step 3: Other than the official Amazon channel, you may also want to partner with Newstex. Become a content provider at Newstex by filling this form and they’ll directly work with Amazon to get your blog listed on the Kindle store.

That’s how Digital Inspiration got into the Kindle store. There’s no listing fees and Amazon will pay you 30% of the revenue per Kindle user who subscribes to your blog.

