Crowdsourcing 1 Image to 10000 Artists for 100 Dollars

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-12-18
american dollarTen Thousand Cents is a collaborative digital artwork of a $100 currency note created by 10,000 anonymous artists working in isolation from one another.

They were all asked to paint a tiny part of the note without knowledge of the overall task and were paid a cent each for their work via the Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service. Thus the total labor cost to create the $100 bill also turned out to be $100.

You can click anywhere on the $100 bill, defined by the red rectangle, to see how the “artist” went about painting that particular part.

The work is presented as a video piece with all 10,000 parts being drawn simultaneously.

