Turn your Computer Screen Upside Down

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-12-18
Turning the computer display upside-down has quite a few legit uses, on wall mounted LCDs for example, but you may also use this as a office prank on some unsuspecting colleague.

**Update: Some users have had problems (see comments) after using the shortcut so please ignore this article. Sorry for the trouble.

So if you have a Windows PC with an Intel chipset, press CTRL+ALT+Down Key to turn the display upside down. Pressing the combination again restores the display.

You may also try the left or right arrow keys to rotate the screen 90 ° in either direction.

This trick only works if you an Intel Graphic driver as suggested by people on Twitter. [via]

Also check out another scary keyboard shortcut - Alt + Shift + Print.

Published in: fun - Software Hacks

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

