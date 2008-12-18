Ecofont is an open source sans-serif with “holes” added to individual characters to save printer ink. They claim that the font saves upto 20% less ink without affecting readability. Download it here. (via Slashdot)
Font with Holes to save Printer Ink
F
You’ll also like:
- Want to Read Faster? Change your Default Font In Google Docs
- The Best Google Font Combinations That Look Good Together
- How to Reduce the File Size of Google Fonts for your Website
- What is the Best Color for Text Captions in Photos and Videos
- Quick Reference Posters for Google Web Fonts
- Download Roboto Font that Google Made for Android
- Write the Indian Rupee Symbol using Windows Fonts
- Install Google Web Fonts on your Computer
- What are the Best Fonts for Presentation Slides
- Which Fonts Should You Use for Saving Printer Ink
Looking for something? Find here!