Font with Holes to save Printer Ink

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-12-18
Ecofont is an open source sans-serif with “holes” added to individual characters to save printer ink. They claim that the font saves upto 20% less ink without affecting readability. Download it here. (via Slashdot)

