Identify Fonts Visually with What the Font

2009-01-02
If you’ve ever looked at a web site logo and wondered what font that was, What-the-Font should be of great help. What-the-Font allows you to upload an image with some text and identifies the font used.

To start you either upload an image, or specify an image URL. What-the-Font then identifies the character used for that text, though it might need some help at times.

Note that you need to be very careful with the image you provide, since What-the-Font requires the image to be horizontal, 100 pixel tall (if possible), and clearly separated letters. For best results, What-the-Font also recommends that you use as many characters as possible and use characters which have a unique appearance for the font.

