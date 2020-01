Domain Clock is Google App powered service that shows the current time through dozens of different domain names. So 8:22 pm might be represented as 22-past-eight.com, 8-twenty-two.com or even 0822.com for a pure numerical domain.

Ian Li created this service after getting inspired by a website that was made of four numbers which could have been easily represented in time with digits for hours and minutes.

