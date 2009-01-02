The Most Hard Working Tech Bloggers in the World

Meet the hardest working people from the tech blogging world. The list is based on the number of blog posts written by any particular author blogger (in English) over a period of time.

The Lifehacker editors take the top positions followed by Arrington of TechCrunch and Cory Doctorow of Boing Boing. This data is sourced from rssmeme and may not be 100% accurate (Om Malik, Allen Stern, Brad Linder of Download Squad and Inquisitr are missing) but still good enough to help us acknowledge the most hard working souls in the blogosphere.

The world’s hardest-working tech bloggers

1 . Adam Pash - Lifehacker 2 . Kevin Purdy - Lifehacker 3 . Gina Trapani - Lifehacker 4 . Michael Arrington - TechCrunch 5 . Cory Doctorow - Boing Boing 6 . Erick Schonfeld - TechCrunch 7 . Jason Fitzpatrick - Lifehacker 8 . Mark Frauenfelder - Boing Boing 9 . Jason Kottke - Kottke.org 10 . Darren Murph - Engadget 11 . Jason Kincaid - TechCrunch 12 . Sarah Perez - ReadWriteWeb 13 . Jesus Diaz - Gizmodo 14 . Chris Brogan - ChrisBrogan.com 15 . Dion Almaer - Ajaxian 16 . David Pescovitz - Boing Boing 17 . Adam Ostrow - Mashable 18 . Marshall Kirkpatrick - ReadWriteWeb 19 . Sean Fallon - Gizmodo 20 . Robert Scoble - Scobleizer 21 . Jeff Atwood - Coding Horror 22 . Mark Wilson - Gizmodo 23 . Xeni Jardin - Boing Boing 24 . Darren Rowse - Problogger and Twitip 25 . Frederic Lardinois - ReadWriteWeb 26 . Phillip Torrone - MAKE 27 . Richard MacManus - ReadWriteWeb 28 . Adam Frucci - Gizmodo 29 . Michael Masnick - Techdirt 30 . Philipp Lenssen - Blogoscoped 31 . Fred Wilson - A VC 32 . Jackson West - Lifehacker 33 . Robin Wauters - TechCrunch

Also see: Blogger ASCII Art Portraits [ Blog Cartoon courtesy Dave Walker]