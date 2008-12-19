Convert Your Emails into Google Documents without Gmail

Google recently introduced a new feature in Gmail that lets you easily convert an email conversation into a Word document without having to use copy-paste.

email to documentSimply click the “Create a Document” link next to any Gmail thread and the entire message gets uploaded as new document in Google Docs.

No Gmail? No problem!

The good news is that you can enjoy this email-to-doc facility even outside Gmail. Go to ”Upload a File” page and grab that secret email address assigned to you by Google Docs. Now open any email message in Yahoo!, Outlook or some other mail program and forward that thread to your “secret” Google Docs email address. Done.

Your email message will become available as an editable Word Document in Google Docs within seconds.

The above trick could be useful for Gmail users as well who access mail on mobile devices where it is not always possible to add the “create document” gadget from Gmail labs due to browser limitations.

